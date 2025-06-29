Skylands Capital LLC Sells 60 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $550.34 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $540.97 and a 200-day moving average of $519.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.