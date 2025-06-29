Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,982 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $189.45 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

