Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 3.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $25,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Crown Castle by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,849,000 after buying an additional 1,573,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

