Skylands Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Align Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Align Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $15,782,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of ALGN opened at $188.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $263.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

