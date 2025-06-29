Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 53,434 Shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 1,865.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Matthews International Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $427.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

