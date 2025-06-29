Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

