Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $257,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

