Skylands Capital LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $23.39 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $336.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

