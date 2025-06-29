Sicart Associates LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:RTX opened at $144.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

