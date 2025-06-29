Sicart Associates LLC Sells 83 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after buying an additional 1,038,350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 22,699.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,112,000 after acquiring an additional 924,305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $150,372,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $174.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.56 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $191.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

