Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day moving average is $242.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

