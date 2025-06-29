Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 2.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shell by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

