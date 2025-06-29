Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

