Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Hobbs Wealth Management LLC

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

