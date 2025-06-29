Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 170953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

