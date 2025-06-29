Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading 8.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $367.96 and last traded at $367.96. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.00.

Schindler Stock Up 8.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.11.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

