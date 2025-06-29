Salus Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $214.49 and a one year high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

