Salus Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 207,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after buying an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,682,000 after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

