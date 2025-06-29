Salus Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $63.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

