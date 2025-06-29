Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Rotork to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

