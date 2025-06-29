Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 10,883 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

