Root Financial Partners LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.5%

BATS:MOAT opened at $93.66 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

