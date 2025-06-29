Root Financial Partners LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

