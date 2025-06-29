Root Financial Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1%

EPD stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

