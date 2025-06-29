Root Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $53,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

