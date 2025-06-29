Root Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VO opened at $279.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

