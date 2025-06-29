Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 43,300 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $42.79 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

