Richard Treagus Buys 319,939 Shares of BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) Stock

BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard Treagus bought 319,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,636.83 ($10,873.74).

BTC Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Get BTC Health alerts:

About BTC Health

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BTC Health Limited is a Pooled Development Fund managed by LHC Capital Partners Pty Ltd specializing in seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth and growth capital investments. It makes investments in the healthcare and biotechnology sector with a focus on post-genomics, stem cell biology, convergence, silicon biology, and nanomedicine.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.