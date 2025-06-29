Reviewing Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) & PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD)

Volatility & Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaxMedica has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceapro and PaxMedica”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $7.14 million 1.86 -$3.49 million ($0.06) -2.83 PaxMedica N/A N/A -$18.29 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than PaxMedica.

This table compares Ceapro and PaxMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro -69.60% -20.30% -18.07% PaxMedica N/A -3,167.89% -560.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PaxMedica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceapro beats PaxMedica on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

(Get Free Report)

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company has a research collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About PaxMedica

(Get Free Report)

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome. The company is developing PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. It has a research collaboration agreement with PolarMar Health for Phase II clinical trial in austism spectrum disorder for emodin, which retains the rights for PolarMar to develop and commercialize any non-prescription supplement form of the product, and for PaxMedica, Inc. to retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a highly purified form of emodin. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.