Reviewing BRP (DOOO) and The Competition

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BRP to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRP and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 8 1 3 2.58 BRP Competitors 556 3130 4412 195 2.51

BRP currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.16%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 16.50%. Given BRP’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

BRP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BRP pays out -146.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 38.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BRP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares BRP and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $5.44 billion -$154.60 million -118.05 BRP Competitors $6.66 billion $184.37 million 10.74

BRP’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRP. BRP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP -0.55% 54.71% 3.88% BRP Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Risk & Volatility

BRP has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP’s rivals have a beta of 3.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP rivals beat BRP on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems. The Marine segment provides Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, and Yellowfin boats; Rotax engines for jet boats; and Rotax S outboard engine. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

