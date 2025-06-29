Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 237.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

