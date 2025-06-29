Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $192,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $521.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

