Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.269 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 0.2% increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27.

Realty Income has a payout ratio of 213.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

