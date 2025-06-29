RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 9,276 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RCS Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 16.3%

BATS EFG opened at $111.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

