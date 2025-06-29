RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RCS Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $134.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

