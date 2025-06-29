RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VB opened at $237.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

