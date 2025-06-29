RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,374,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VAW stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $215.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

