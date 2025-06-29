RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

