RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 844.8% in the 1st quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

