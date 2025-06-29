RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

LMT opened at $458.59 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

