Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €22.11 ($26.01) and last traded at €22.11 ($26.01). Approximately 560,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,971% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.52 ($25.32).

Puma Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.56 and its 200-day moving average is €28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.76.

Puma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.