Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Sells $174,645.00 in Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Edelstein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $174,645.00.
Gary Edelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Gary Edelstein sold 1,500 shares of Propel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $51,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Gary Edelstein sold 2,500 shares of Propel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $86,250.00.
Propel Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of PRL stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Propel Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.75.
Propel Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on PRL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Propel has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Propel
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Propel
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.