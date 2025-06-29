Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Sells $174,645.00 in Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Edelstein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $174,645.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Gary Edelstein sold 1,500 shares of Propel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $51,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Gary Edelstein sold 2,500 shares of Propel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $86,250.00.

Shares of PRL stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Propel Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Propel has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

