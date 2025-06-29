Promising Value Stocks To Follow Today – June 28th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Merck & Co., Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Insmed, and Boeing are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market, typically trading at lower price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios than their peers. They often have stable earnings, pay dividends, and operate in mature industries. Investors buy them expecting the market to recognize and correct their undervaluation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.09. 57,440,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,990,169. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $549.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.76 and its 200 day moving average is $504.06.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded down $33.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.62. 47,859,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,664,728. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14,273.75. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.31. 17,851,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536,234. The stock has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,171,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $130.97.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,584,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Shares of INSM traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,467,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,787,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80.

