Promising Travel Stocks To Consider – June 26th

BigBear.ai, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Booking, and Alibaba Group are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the travel and tourism sector—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines and online booking platforms. They give investors exposure to consumer demand for travel services, which fluctuates with economic cycles, seasonal trends and global events like health crises or geopolitical shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 247,265,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,540,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $981.96. 1,434,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,587. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $435.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,004.32 and its 200-day moving average is $981.29.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,090,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,750,024. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $144.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5,630.30. 124,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,950.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,644.38.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $271.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22.

