Promising Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

Salesforce, GE Vernova, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, and Rocket Lab are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the raw materials, work-in-progress items and finished goods that a production company holds at any point in time. They represent the different stages of transformation in the manufacturing cycle, from inputs being processed to products ready for sale. Effective management of these stocks helps ensure smooth production flow, cost control and timely order fulfillment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.72. 21,736,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.66. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $13.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $520.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,147,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,886. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $532.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.51. The company has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,120,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,471,114. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $228.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.16. 14,120,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,587. The stock has a market cap of $590.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 75,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,892,420. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Rocket Lab has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

