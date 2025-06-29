Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of PLD opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

