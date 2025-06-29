Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 791.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.97.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

