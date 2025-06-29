Perpetual Ltd Sells 290 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 154.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $235.02 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.51 and a 200 day moving average of $326.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

