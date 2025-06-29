Perpetual Ltd Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680,802 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

