Perpetual Ltd Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $132.08 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.14, a PEG ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,849,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,534,520. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,778 shares of company stock worth $103,817,113 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

